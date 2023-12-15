MDC adds Lily Davis to Kansas City area community conservation team

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has added a community conservation liaison position in the Kansas City area. Lily Davis will serve as a liaison to assist partners such as neighborhood groups and non-profits in connecting people with nature and outdoor recreation.

Davis is a Kansas City native who resides in Independence with her husband and their animal companions. From an early age, she has held a deep love and passion for wildlife and wild places. She earned a biology degree from Park University in Parkville. Davis has worked in the veterinary field and has four years of experience in wildlife rehabilitation. She has worked with a variety of Missouri wildlife species, notably raptors.

As an MDC community conservation liaison, Davis hopes to connect people to the many joys and benefits that nature gives. She strongly believes that nurturing curiosity for our wild world ultimately leads to empathy that inspires positive action. A goal is to help people to realize their place in the natural ecosystems, be they urban, rural, or wilderness.

“I want others to experience that same comfort and that same joy that I get from nature,” Davis said. “I hope to help people find a sense of place in nature and a sense of empowerment, that leads to a caring about nature.”

Davis will be based at MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. She will be part of a community conservation team of biologists, foresters, and other professionals who focus on bringing conservation services to all neighborhoods and cities in the metro area. Anyone interested in contacting her about conservation programs for their neighborhood can reach her by calling 816-759-7300, or at Lily.Davis@mdc.mo.gov.