Friday, December 15
NW states, tribes reach ‘historic’ deal with feds over Columbia River Basin fish and dams
A decades-long battle over dams in the Columbia River Basin had a breakthrough Thursday, as the Biden administration announced a deal with four tribes in the region and the states of Oregon and Washington that is meant to restore salmon and other fish runs while also looking at the possibility of eventually breaching four of the dams. The settlement agreement calls for a 10-year pause in legal fighting that dates back to the 1990s. It also includes a promise – but not a guarantee – of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds and other money for wild fish restoration in the Columbia River Basin over the next decade, along with support for clean energy production by the tribes, according to a White House statement. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Clark County Council, area’s state legislators agree third bridge needed over Columbia River
Clark County has a long wish list for the upcoming legislative session that includes the Interstate 5 replacement bridge project, infrastructure, public defense, public safety and more. Yet during a meeting Wednesday between the county councilors and local legislators, much of the discussion focused on something not on their list — the need for a third bridge over the Columbia River in Clark County. Orcutt said the need for a third bridge is evident given Clark County’s population growth. “If you look at Cowlitz County, with a population of about 110,000, we’ve got five bridges across the Cowlitz River with a total of eight lanes in each direction,” Orcutt said. Meanwhile, only seven lanes total cross the Columbia River in Clark County, which has a population of more than 525,000, he added. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Amanda Cowan)
Evictions on the rise; city & service providers expanding winter shelter options
In the beginning of 2022, attorneys would see eviction filings in the low 100s each month. As of this fall, there are closer to 300 or more filings every month — 318 evictions were filed in Pierce County in October 2023. 80% of eviction cases are because of nonpayment and, Morzol said, with rental assistance funding depleting, it is likely to see the number of evictions continue on this upward trend. Of federal funding provided in response to the pandemic, Pierce County has $1,300,300 in rental assistance allocated for the next two years. From 2020-2022, the county had $150,609,258 allocated for rental assistance. Continue reading at NW Public Broadcasting. (Lauren Gallup)
Lawyers and prosecutors make final arguments in trial of 3 Tacoma police officers
Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues
Biden administration, tribes: Dam breaching on table ‘as soon as practical’
