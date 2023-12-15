New Opinions: Dec. 15

Highlight: A brief is deficient if it fails to raise a legal argument, including the authorities on which it relies. A district court order and judgment granting summary judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Williams v. Williams, et al. 2023 ND 240

Docket No.: 20230201

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Reopening the record is an evidentiary issue subject to the abuse of discretion standard. If the obligor fails to provide reliable information regarding his gross income, and that information cannot be reasonably obtained from other sources, the court must impute income and apply the method providing the greatest amount. District courts must use a source demonstrating statewide average earnings to determine the obligor’s income for child support calculations if the obligor fails to provide sufficient reliable information for determining the obligor’s income. Whether to award attorney’s fees in conjunction with a discovery violation is generally within the discretion of the district court.

Grengs v. Grengs, et al. 2023 ND 239

Docket No.: 20230105

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A principal that allows an ostensible agent act with apparent authority may be bound by the agent’s actions. A principal may expressly or impliedly ratify an ostensible agent’s acts by conduct or failure to timely disavow the acts. A third party is required to exercise diligence and prudence in determining whether an agent acted for a principal. N.D.C.C. § 35-03-05 provides a standard mortgage form.

Interest of J.M.M. 2023 ND 238

Docket No.: 20230348

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating a mother’s parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Highlight: Once a contract has been entered into, mutual assent of the contracting parties is essential for any modification of the contract. To establish a modification, the party asserting the modification must show that there was an agreement of the parties on all essential terms of the contract modification, and that the parties intended the new terms to alter the contract.

State v. Serdahl 2023 ND 236

Docket No.: 20230204

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

Highlight: The obligation to pay royalties under an oil and gas lease is a contract contained in a conveyance or instrument affecting title to real property within the meaning of N.D.C.C. § 28-01-15(2). This ten-year statute of limitations applies to a claim for untimely payment of royalties under an oil and gas lease. If an operator fails to notify a mineral owner of a title dispute affecting the owner’s distribution of royalties and fails to pay royalties within 150 days after oil or gas produced under the lease is marketed, and cancellation of the lease is not sought, the operator must pay interest on the unpaid royalties at 18% per annum until paid.

Highlight: A district court judgment is reversed because the court misapplied the law by applying the statute of frauds when it was not specifically pled under N.D.R.Civ.P. 8. Rule 8(c), N.D.R.Civ.P., requires the statute of frauds to be specifically pled as an affirmative defense.

State v. Hamilton 2023 ND 233

Docket No.: 20230052

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: DRUGS/CONTRABAND

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: When a defendant pleads guilty on open and unconditional plea, the defendant waives his right to challenge the rejection of a plea agreement. During sentencing, failure to preserve an objection precludes a later assertion unless a defendant establishes obvious error. Obvious error is exercised only with extreme caution.

Interest of Wedmore 2023 ND 232

Docket No.: 20230150

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: CIVIL COMMIT OF SEXUAL PREDATOR

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: An appeal to determine if a person remains a sexually dangerous individual must be taken within 30 days of an entry of an order denying discharge.

State v. Bearce 2023 ND 231

Docket No.: 20230120

Filing Date: 12/15/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A district court does not err when reducing a defendant’s sentence within the 120-day period mandated by Rule 35(b), N.D.R.Crim.P. It is mandatory under Rule 35(b), N.D.R.Crim.P., that the sentencing judge, whenever reducing a sentence as permitted by Rule 35, give his reasons for the reduction. This Court’s power on appeal is limited by N.D.C.C. § 29-28-35. When the State appeals, this Court cannot reverse an order of the district court if doing so would increase the defendant’s sentence. Neither the district court nor the State may invoke section 25 rights on behalf of a victim and when no individual exercises the victim’s right to participate in any post-judgment processes and procedures, a court does not err when it issues an order on a post-judgment without the victim’s consideration.