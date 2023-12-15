Submit Release
Food Security Council to Meet Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

December 15, 2023
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Food Security Council will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. on Microsoft Teams. The agenda is available on the meeting event page and as a PDF.

In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link below:

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

CONTACTING CHIEF OF STAFF OFFICE
If you have any questions regarding the public meeting, please email BugueyBM@dhec.sc.gov.


