Celebrate Nicaea with The Society: We Believe – the Year of Faith

The Council of Nicaea, held in the year 325, marked a crucial point in the development of the Church’s doctrine. So much so that the text of the Nicene Creed, which we affirm at Mass each Sunday, emerged from the deliberations of the Council.

The year 2025 will mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council and, in common with Christians throughout the world, The Society will be celebrating its anniversary with a series of events, booklets and on-line videos, running from the start of the Church’s year on Advent Sunday 2024 in a year’s time through to the end of the Church’s year on the feast of Christ the King 2025.

The Society’s programme will be badged ‘We Believe: The Year of Faith’ and will have a joyful focus on the importance of credal orthodoxy and its centrality within the life of the universal Church. The Society will encourage existing festivals in the Anglo-Catholic calendar to adopt the theme of faith for that year’s celebration.

As part of The Society’s exploration of the theme, there will be materials relating specifically to baptism and confirmation as sacraments of initiation and the critical role they play in enabling Christians to live out the Christian faith so clearly expressed in the Nicene Creed.

Further details will be shared as The Year of Faith approaches. Your prayers are asked for all those involved in this initiative and for us all as we seek to live out our call to orthodox Christian witness in this country.