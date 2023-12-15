Raynham Fire Claims One Life 

RAYNHAM — A fire on Peter Street late last night claimed the life of an older adult, said Raynham Fire Chief Bryan P. LaCivita, Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

“Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief LaCivita. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and a loss for our community. Sadly, we know that most fire deaths take place where we should be safest – at home. Please take a few minutes today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected by working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Create a home escape plan with two ways out and practice it so everyone knows what to do and where to go when you hear that alarm.”

Neighbors reported the fire at 105 Peter St. shortly before 10:50 pm. The Raynham Fire Department responded to find heavy fire that initially prevented them from entering the manufactured home. Firefighters attacked the fire, made entry, and located one occupant who was deceased at the scene. It took about an hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

Local and state investigators determined that the fire began in a bedroom at the rear of the structure. They identified multiple potential factors, all of which were accidental. Because investigators were unable to narrow them down to a single definitive cause, the fire will remain officially undetermined but not suspicious.

“What we do know is that investigators did not find working smoke alarms at the scene,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Sadly, more than a dozen fire deaths this year have taken place in homes that did not have working smoke alarms, and at least six of them involved people over 65. Older adults are at greatest risk in a fire: if you or a friend or relative need help installing smoke alarms where you live, your local fire department may be able to help.”

The fire was investigated by the Raynham Fire Department, Raynham Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol County District Attorney. They were assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. The Taunton Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene and the Bridgewater Fire Department provided station coverage.

