Familiarization with a project of a plant for the production of motorcycles of various sizes, "Vakhsh sanoat" LLC, in Kushoniyon district

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - On December 14, in Kushoniyon district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with a project of a plant for the production of two-wheeled and three-wheeled motorcycles of various sizes, "Vakhsh sanoat" LLC.

This enterprise will be built within the framework of the previously announced "Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026".

President Emomali Rahmon was presented with a sample of the products to be manufactured at the company in the future.

With the establishment of the enterprise, 30 models of two-wheeled and three-wheeled motorcycles of various sizes are produced, and more than 30% of its equipment and spare parts are manufactured by the enterprise itself.

Motorcycles made by the company are intended for farmers, builders and other population groups.

According to the plan, this enterprise will be put into operation in 2024, as a result of which new jobs will be created.

Here, the head of state got acquainted with the activities of a fruit drying factory of "Behbudi" commercial cooperative through a videoconference.

The production capacity of this factory being 120 tonnes of products per year, 30 people are provided with seasonal jobs here.

The factory equipment is imported from abroad and 20 types of fruits are dried with its use.

The installed modern technology allows the production of high-quality finished products that are suitable for export.

Raw products, including apricots, plums, black plums, apples, pears, grapes, dates and other fruits are purchased from the population by contract.

It should be noted that the establishment of such factories and production enterprises contributes to the implementation of the strategic goal of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan - rapid industrialization of the country and the creation of new jobs.