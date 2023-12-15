Opening of a cotton processing factory in Kushoniyon district

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Mehnatobod village of Kushoniyon district, Khatlon Province, put into operation a cotton processing factory "Iftikhori Vatan" LLC and got acquainted with the process of the technological line.

The cotton processing and production factory in Kushoniyon district is considered one of the facilities marking actions to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence. The enterprise has the capacity to process 5 thousand tonnes of raw materials in one season with the involvement of 30 local workers and specialists.

The head of state, while viewing the process of the technological line, considered the initiative of the domestic businessman Anvar Rahmonov to establish such a large industrial facility and launch the production of import substitution products as important, and asked the officials to increase the volume of production of this type of product and its processing up to the final stage.

The total land area of "Iftikhori Vatan" enterprise in Kushoniyon district is 1 ha. According to the project, a production building equipped with modern equipment and technology, a storage warehouse with a capacity of 700 tonnes of cotton bales, offices and recreation rooms, a canteen and other auxiliary facilities have been built.

In the Republic of Tajikistan, tax and customs benefits are provided to promote the activities of the private sector and support industrial entrepreneurship, and within this framework, stable and effective steps are taken to achieve development goals.

In the test stage, the enterprise processed 2153 tonnes of raw materials, and as a result, 816 tonnes of finished products, 1113 tonnes of cotton and 29 tonnes of cotton pads were produced that met the market requirements.

Here, the head of state was presented with the samples of high-quality seeds of cereals, potatoes, cotton and agricultural and industrial goods of Kushoniyon district.