Opening of "Vostok-1" LLC Agro-Logistics Center in Vakhsh district

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip in Vakhsh district, commissioned the "Vostok-1" LLC Agro-Logistics Center.

The agro-logistics center consists of a cold store, a workshop for fruit processing, its packaging and carbohydrate production. The new facility was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan with the contribution of the domestic businessman Abdukholiq Saidov and the investment of development partners.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that the cold store is intended for the storage of 300 tonnes of agricultural products. The newly established cold store mainly stores agricultural products, such as fruits, potatoes, onions and carrots.

The cold store was built to preserve the agricultural products of the Vakhsh district farms, and it allows fresh fruits and vegetables to be stored and offered to people in all seasons of the year.

The Leader of the Nation, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of the cold store and the small fruit processing workshop, its packaging and the production of carbohydrates, assessed the actions of local entrepreneurs as important for the implementation of the action plan for the promotion of the "Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026".

It was emphasized that in the current conditions, providing the population with products of domestic production is of particular importance, and the establishment of such cold stores is aimed at this.

The fruit processing and packing factory is equipped with a new technological line. Almost 80 tonnes of fruit are processed per year through the new technological lines of the factory.

Permanent jobs have been provided for 18 people in the fruit processing, packaging and carbohydrate production workshop. Raw materials are obtained from Vakhsh district and other cities and districts of Khatlon Province, processed and packaged. Dried fruit and other products are packed in the new factory and ready for export.

The "Vostok-1" LLC Agro-Logistics Center has a total of 30 permanent employees.

The management of the center plans to build two more production enterprises and create 30 new jobs within the framework of the announced "Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026".

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of industrial and agricultural products of the Vakhsh district after the opening of the Agro-Logistics Center.