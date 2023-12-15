Familiarization with the culture of land use in "Rajabali" private farm in Yovon district

TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - On December 15, in continuation of his working trip in Khatlon Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited Yovon district.

The head of state first became familiar with the culture of land use in "Rajabali" private farm and the display of agricultural products of Khatlon Province farmers in Yovon district.

The "Rajabali" farm was established in 1999 by the experienced farmer Usmonali Rajabov on an area of 9 ha of water land. There are 5 shareholders working in it, who plant, grow and produce different agricultural crops every year.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that this year, 2 ha of "Krasnodar" wheat and 3 ha of "Galla" potatoes were planted in the farm and the desired harvest was achieved.

One of the other areas of farm activity is the cultivation of fodder crops, including clover, which is grown on 4 ha of farm land and is used as nutritious food for livestock.

In this way, every year, farmers plant a large number of agricultural crops and contribute to the improvement of the livelihood of shareholders and the economic level of the farm. This year, for the first time, the farmers started early planting of potatoes under film on an area of 1 ha by introducing a new production experience. By growing this type of vegetable, farmers are trying to contribute to the abundance of the country's consumer markets and ensure food security.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon had a sincere conversation with the farmers and appreciated their hard work in the field of cultivation and production of fresh natural products, as the sufficient food supply and supply of the country's markets with fresh agricultural products require greater responsibility from farmers than ever before.

Here, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products and high-breed livestock of farms in Khatlon Province. Cereals, vegetables, pulses, legumes and fruits were presented at the exhibition, amounting to more than 20 tonnes of agricultural products.