Space Heater Causes Fatal Fire in Springfield 

SPRINGFIELD — A late-night house fire in Springfield that started with a space heater has claimed one person’s life, said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl C. Clapprood, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

“This is a tragedy we see far too often in the winter months,” said Commissioner Calvi. “As we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, I also want to urge our residents to use caution with space heaters and other heating equipment. This is a life safety issue that I’ve spoken about several times this month and I want to emphasize it again. If you use a space heater, plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip. Place it on a hard and stable surface at least three feet from curtains, bedding, or anything else that can burn. Turn it off before you go to bed or leave the room – never leave a running space heater unattended. Finally, please be sure you have working smoke alarms properly installed on every level of your home.”

Residential heating fires have been declining in Massachusetts but remain a serious issue, State Fire Marshal Davine said. More than 4,600 home heating fires have been reported over the past five winters, causing six deaths, 40 civilian injuries, 62 firefighter injuries, and more than $30 million in damages.

The fire at 19 Quincy St. was first reported at about 11:00 pm. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the single-family home to find smoke and heavy fire showing from the side of the building on arrival. Firefighters made entry and located the sole occupant, 91-year-old man, in the kitchen suffering from serious injuries. They removed him from the home and provided immediate medical care before the patient was transported to Baystate Medical Center. Sadly, he passed away early this morning.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Hampden County District Attorney. They determined that the fire began in the first-floor bedroom with a space heater at the foot of the bed. Investigators were assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

###