“Medication collection notification” function added to “Macao One Account”

MACAU, December 15 - In line with the development of e-governance and the advancement of smart healthcare, and to enhance the patient experience for medication collection services, the Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy of Conde de São Januário General Hospital (CHCSJ) of the Health Bureau has introduced a push notification function on the “Macao One Account” to notify patients when it is their turn to collect their medications. Details are as follows:

1. Launch date

15th December 2023

2. Targets

Patients who collect their medicines from the Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy of CHCSJ

3. Applicable conditions

Users must have an account on the "Macao One Account" mobile app with notifications enabled.

4. How it works

Once the medications are prepared by the CHCSJ Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy, the patients will receive a push notification from the “Macao One Account” mobile app. The patients can then proceed to the designated dispensing counter at the Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy to collect their medications. If patients fail to collect the medicines within the specified period, they will need to obtain a new tag and wait again.

5. Advantages of the new feature

Presently, patients can check the queue status through the Health Bureau mobile app or follow on-site instructions for medication collection. With the introduction of the “medication collection notification” feature, patients will receive prompt notifications when their medications are ready for collection. This enhances the convenience of medication collection, as it eliminates the need for patients to wait at the pharmacy and allows them to make more flexible use of their time.

6. Inquiries

For inquiries, please contact the CHCSJ Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy at 83908587 during office hours.

The Health Bureau reaffirms its commitment to the provision of patient-centered medical services. It will continue to promote a pharmacy service that prioritizes the safe, effective and rational use of medications, offering patients high-quality and comprehensive medication dispensing and counselling services.