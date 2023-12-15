Quảng Trị Airport project launched

VIETNAM, December 15 -

QUẢNG TRỊ — A ceremony was held in Đông Hà City in the central province of Quảng Trị on Friday to launch a project to build an airport in the province.

The airport will be built in Gio Quang, Gio Hải, and Gio Mai communes of Gio Linh District on an area of 265ha, and with a total investment of VNĐ5.83 trillion (US$240 million).

Once operational, it will handle up to 5 million passengers and 25,500 tonnes of cargo per year.

A consortium comprising two companies is the investor for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project.

According to a decision by the provincial People’s Committee approving the selection of the investor, the project will be carried out under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract, with its preparation and construction expected to take two years. The contract implementation period (operation, toll collection, return of capital) is 47 years and two months.

It is one of the 33 airports in the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister in June. — VNS