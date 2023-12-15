Enriching Life Through Travel: A Recap of Xue Mo’s Journey in International Book Fairs and Interviews 2023

Bustling Book Signing Scene at 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair Xue Mo's Book Signing at Miami Book Fair Xue Mo doing an Interview at London Book Fair 2023 News report about Xue Mo's works at London Book Fair from the Biggest Chinese TV Channel The Only Author's Booth at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022

A Recap of Xue Mo’s Journey in International Book Fairs and Interviews 2023

Xue Mo’s novels are filled with humanitarian care and philosophical thought. He is one of the most profound writers in contemporary China.” — Famed American translators Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin

CHICAGO, IL, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by a grand vision to gain worldwide recognition and etch his name in history, author Xue Mo has dedicated years to writing authentic Chinese stories and promoting China’s rich traditional culture across the globe. His bold foray into world literature, marked by a unique literary style that weaves traditional themes with modern narratives, has immensely enriched his life, transforming him from an emerging talent to a literary icon. Today, Xue Mo and his works have emerged as a cultural phenomenon on the global stage, especially after making a significant impact at international book fairs. Therefore, his global tour and the inspiring milestones along the way are not only noteworthy but also deserving of being chronicled and celebrated.

At the 74th Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022, Xue Mo’s works were prominently featured in a special exhibition at the booth of the Chinese International Book Trading Group (CIBTC), attracting publishers and rights agents from many countries such as Germany, Argentina, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland. Many visitors were drawn to the booth, intrigued by Xue Mo’s portrayal of western China and its people. According to an official survey conducted from September 23 to October 31, 2022, covering German domestic and international media (including social, online, print media, radio, and TV), Xue Mo and his works garnered wide international media attention, not just in Germany but globally, ranking first in media coverage and even surpassing the Spanish Guest of Honor. This was considered one of the most impressive and memorable events at the fair.

During the London Book Fair from April 18 to 20, 2023, Xue Mo, the only Chinese author with an independent booth, delivered a keynote speech titled “World Peace Calls for Feminine Power.” This event was covered by over a thousand media outlets, including PR Newswire, Associated Press, and European Times, under the headline “Literature Witnesses Feminine Power: A Panel Discussion on Xue Mo’s Works Held in Olympia London.” Additionally, major publishing giants, such as Nielsen, Independent Publishers Group (IPG), PAWS International Publishing, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, Agence littéraire, and BYTE THE BOOK UK, showed keen interest in representing or publishing Xue Mo’s works.

CCTV-1 Evening News reported on April 21, 2023, that the conclusion of the London Book Fair signaled a period of fruitful achievements in Sino-foreign publishing exchange. Xue Mo’s works, representing Chinese literature, were prominently showcased at the fair. Lu Cairong, Vice President of the China International Communication Group (CICG), in an interview with a reporter, shared, “Xue Mo’s works offer a comprehensive introduction to our Chinese history, culture, and reality, thereby facilitating a deeper understanding of contemporary China within the international community.”

On June 8, 2023, Emmy award-winning Kate Delaney from the radio show America Tonight interviewed author Xue Mo about his work “Into the Desert.” This interview was broadcast on 210 radio stations across the United States within a week, and by July 23, it had received full-page coverage in over 500 American media outlets.

On August 22, 2023, Emmy Award winner and renowned actor Logan Crawford from The Spotlight Network conducted a 30-minute Zoom interview with author Xue Mo, delving into his novella “Into the Desert.” The discussion highlighted Xue Mo’s literary aspirations, as well as the main characters in the novel and their symbolic meanings.

At the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair, Xue Mo’s literary works, distinctive personality, and melodious voice became a heat topic among international exhibitors and media. Over a thousand Western media outlets, including the Associated Press, PR Newswire, NEWS IN US, UK Education News Network, Euronews, Seeking Alpha, Morning Star, and Fox News, reported on Xue Mo’s presence. Remarkably, he was the only author at the fair to have an independent booth solely displaying his works and the only Chinese author invited by the organizers to attend the 75th-anniversary opening ceremony.

Xue Mo’s works quickly sold out to enthusiastic readers during the exhibition, giving Xue Mo a firsthand experience of their passion for Chinese literature. Among the eager buyers were those who withdrew cash specifically to purchase the English editions of “Desert Hunters” and “White Tiger Pass,” including individuals from Argentina, Germany, long-residing overseas Chinese in Germany, and youths not yet part of the workforce. At Xue Mo’s stand, a teenage boy, driven by the aspiration to “become himself,” purchased the last Chinese copy of Xue Mo’s work.

The local overseas Chinese community also provided warm support, exemplified by Ms. Chen and her family. Before the fair, they eagerly volunteered to assist, even offering to store Xue Mo’s books at their home. During the fair, Ms. Chen’s husband personally drove from Heidelberg to deliver the books to the booth.

During the fair, Xue Mo also visited several notable bookstores in Paris, including Librairie You Feng, London’s largest bookshop Waterstones Piccadilly, and Librairie de France, exploring opportunities for book publishing and cultural exchange.

On the afternoon of October 19 (Berlin time), the launch ceremony of the German edition of “Desert Hunters” was held successfully in the International Hall of the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. During the event, author Xue Mo engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with Claudia Kaiser, the Vice President of Business Development for Asia, Africa, and Arab countries at the Frankfurt Book Fair; Martina Hasse, a German sinologist; Crina Obster, the German translator of the book “Selected Stories by Xue Mo,” and Dr. Sunandan Roy Chowdhury, the Editor-in-Chief of “Eastern Review” Magazine and founder of SAMPARK Publishing house. They deeply delved into topics such as the core values of literature, the awakening of women, and the power of motherhood.

In October 2023, author Xue Mo was featured on the magazine cover of Literary Classics Volume 1/Issue 2, published by Sweetspire Literature Management. A special column and four full pages were devoted to reporting on Xue Mo, including an author biography, “Xue Mo and His Light,” a brief introduction to “Into the Desert,” a thematic interview, and literary critiques.

From November 17 to 19, 2023, Xue Mo participated in the Miami Book Fair, featuring the new releases “Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia” and “Into the Desert.” He was invited to attend the book signing events at the “Great Writers” and “Literary Classics” booths. Xue Mo’s classic works have been well-received by local readers, attracting many book buyers. In total, more than 400 books were sold, along with 200 branded artistic bags featuring Xue Mo’s calligraphy, and over 2000 bookmarks with Xue Mo’s quotes.

On November 23, 2023, coinciding with the Thanksgiving holiday, Xue Mo and his works garnered recognition and support from the Times Square organizing committee. The promotional clip “Xue Mo Comes” was broadcast 44 times throughout the day on the screens of Times Square.

On November 30, 2023, Ric Bratton from This Week In America interviewed Xue Mo, discussing his “Selected Stories” and “Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia.” The interview was simultaneously broadcast on various platforms, including YouTube, Amazon Music, Audible, Apple iTunes, iHeart, Podchaser, Bloomply, Radiopublic, and more.

On December 9, 2023, Xue Mo was interviewed at the U.S. Annual Book Festival, and within a week, this interview was broadcast on a hundred radio stations across Georgia, Illinois, Miami, and other states.

Xue Mo’s works have been translated into over 20 different languages and published by prestigious publishing houses worldwide.

At international book fairs, some experts have hailed Xue Mo as the standard-bearer of Chinese western literature, a synthesist of the Confucian, Buddhist, and Taoist cultural traditions, and a cowboy of China’s western frontier.

His songs “Sunny Pass” echoed on the international stage, allowing many overseas readers to closely experience the authentic spirit of Chinese western literature. In life, there are countless women like Ying’er and Lanlan, who bravely face hardships and oppression. They never yield or surrender to fate, instead inspiring readers with their pursuit of happiness and longing for a better life amid adversity.

As Leo Garcia, a senior executive from Great Writers once remarked, “An increasing number of readers are becoming familiar with Xue Mo; everyone in our team knows about him. I’ve seen his photos from the Frankfurt Book Fair in the international media where he wore a very distinctive Chinese-red shirt, which was quite eye-catching. Some of my friends who met Xue Mo in person have become his fans, particularly touched by the literary spirit embodied in his works. Colleagues from Penguin Random House have also spoken to me about Xue Mo, mentioning the popularity of his novels, which seem to be published by various presses.”

Xue Mo brought the powerful winds of the desert to international book fairs, along with the spirit of Chinese civilization, reaching the hearts of every overseas reader who encountered his works. His songs carried by the winds were both piercing and gentle, subtle and defiant, serene and beautiful.

As Logan Crawford, host of The Spotlight Network and an Emmy Award winner, recounted his interviews of the year to friends, he once again spoke of Xue Mo. Logan mentioned how Xue Mo’s singing deeply moved American audiences, particularly the blind community, who, after hearing his interview, were eager for audiobooks of “Into the Desert.” To them, Xue Mo stands as a great writer whose works poignantly capture the essence of feminine power, echoing the Chinese proverb, “Women hold up half the sky.”

Famed American translators Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin, who have translated over ten of Xue Mo’s works, continue to be deeply moved by his writings. In their emails, they commented, “Xue Mo’s novels are filled with humanitarian care and philosophical thought. He is one of the most profound writers in contemporary China.”

Xue Mo once said, “What I love most is to quietly stay somewhere to write and read, but I must travel beyond China. By stepping out, I can see more landscapes, meet more people, encounter unexpected surprises, and face unforeseen challenges. There will be flowers and applause, but also cold receptions and even rejections. Whatever I encounter, I always gladly accept, as they all enrich my life and become my spiritual wealth. I just need to focus on walking, making our voices heard, telling our wonderful stories, and attracting those with similar visions through the love and wisdom found in my life.”



PS:

“Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia” written by Xue Mo and translated by Fan Pen Li Chen is now available for purchase on Amazon!

Buy the book at https://www.amazon.com/Curses-Kingdom-Xixia-Excelsior-Editions-ebook/dp/B0C4G1JMJ1/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1702669476&sr=8-1

Know more about Xue Mo at http://xuemo.com/

International Publishers Talk About XueMo's Works