America's Boating Channel Features RIVER SAFETY on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features RIVER SAFETY from American Whitewater on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

The RIVER SAFETY video “Tools of the Trade: Choosing Your Craft” presented by American Whitewater provides essential guidance for selecting and safely using various types of paddle craft and accessories. The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from December 17 through December 23.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and American Whitewater’s Executive Director, Clinton Begley.

“We’re delighted to feature American Whitewater’s exciting RIVER SAFETY video this week covering how to select raft types, kayaks, pack crafts, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards, and how to practice the ‘golden rules’ of river safety,” said Kathy Strachan.

Clinton Begley commented, “Our top priority for those enjoying our nation’s river resources is for them to do so safely. We especially value reducing barriers to participation and addressing inequities in river safety education and are thrilled to partner with America’s Boating Channel on this promotion. Whether viewers are experienced whitewater paddlers or just love spending time near moving water, I’m confident they’ll enjoy watching the video and experience our nation's rich river resources more safely as a result.”

“Viewers can now also access two collections of more than fifteen American Whitewater videos anytime at bit.ly/AwonTV. With their extensive in-depth coverage of everything related to river paddling and whitewater safety, these videos are designed to help keep river users of all skill and experience levels safe on the water,” added Strachan.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About American Whitewater

American Whitewater is a national non-profit 501c(3) river conservation organization founded in 1954 with approximately 7,000 members and 85 local-based affiliate clubs, representing over 80,000 whitewater enthusiasts across the nation. American Whitewater’s mission is to protect and restore America’s whitewater rivers and to enhance opportunities to enjoy them safely. The organization is the primary advocate for the preservation and protection of whitewater rivers throughout the United States, and connects the interests of human-powered recreational river users with ecological and science-based data to achieve the goals within its mission.

AmericanWhitewater.org

Media Contacts

Evan Stafford

American Whitewater

+1 970-420-5377

evan@americanwhitewater.org

RIVER SAFETY