All Ages New Year’s Ball in at Redwood Raks Studio in Arcata

This is a press release from the Redwood Raks Collective:

The Redwood Raks Collective invites the public to an All Ages New Year’s Ball at the Redwood Raks Studio at the Creamery District, 824 L Street, Arcata, Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 to midnight. The event features an opportunity to dance swing, Latin, blues, fusion, top 40, and live music with the incredible College of the Redwoods Jazz Band! Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase. Admission is $10 at the door.

There will be a special event for families with young children with music, dress-up and a balloon drop at 9 p.m. $20/family.

For more information, visit redwoodraks.com or call (707) 816-2809.

