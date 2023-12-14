Three-Alarm Orange Fire Claims Resident’s Life 

ORANGE — One older adult has succumbed to her injuries and a second remains hospitalized following a three-alarm house fire that broke out shortly before midnight, said Orange Fire Chief James Young, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

“This is a very sad day for the victim’s loved ones and the community,” said Chief Young. “On behalf of the Orange Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences on this terrible loss of a loved one and a family home.”

At about 11:50 last night, Shelburne Control Dispatch notified the Orange Fire Department of a reported structure fire at 99 West River St. with occupants possibly trapped. A first alarm assignment was struck, bringing in all off-duty and call force personnel. Engine 2, Ladder 1, and Ambulance 1 immediately responded.

While these units were en route, the Orange Police Department arrived on scene and reported a heavily involved structure with one occupant confirmed trapped in the residence. Officers attempted to enter the building but encountered heavy fire and smoke. At this time, Shelburne Control struck a working fire assignment to bring mutual aid to the scene, and a second alarm was immediately struck soon after. Due to the cold weather, heavy fire, and extended operations, Chief Young ordered a third alarm to bring additional resources to the scene and provide station coverage.

The first arriving Orange firefighters spoke with an injured party outside the home who provided the trapped occupant’s approximate location. They immediately deployed a hose line to this room and conducted a search while pushing back the heavy flames. They were able to locate one older adult who was clearly injured and unresponsive. Firefighters extricated her from the building and immediately began advanced life support attempts. Both injured patients were transported to Athol Memorial Hospital and later to Boston hospitals. Tragically, the woman rescued from the home succumbed to her injuries earlier today.

Two other occupants, both adults, escaped safely. Several dogs were successfully rescued, while several more perished in the fire. The house is a total loss and all occupants have been displaced.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but its exact origin and cause remain under investigation by the Orange Fire Department, Orange Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

