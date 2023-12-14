Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: MPD Focused on Traffic Safety and Impaired Driving the Holiday Season

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department is reminding drivers to safeguard your freedom, and the lives of others, by committing to sober driving during this year’s holiday season. MPD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to help prevent tragedies previously seen around the holiday by focusing on preventing impaired and distracted driving.

MPD’s continued focus on traffic safety comes after the District of Columbia saw an increase in traffic fatalities in 2023. As the District of Columbia continues to work towards preventing all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative, MPD is focused on making sure drivers stay safe while on the roads and addressing drivers who put others at risk.

Drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from December 15, 2023, through January 1, 2024.

“The holidays are a time for celebration and joy. Drunk driving jeopardizes not only your own life, but also those on the road with you,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “MPD has zero tolerance for people who don’t drive sober.”

MPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Remember: a few dollars spent on a ride is a lot cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000. Something else to consider: Don’t ever be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride. Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe. What’s more embarrassing than drunkenly asking for a sober ride home? Spending the night in jail. Having your car impounded. Losing your job or your security clearance. Take your pick.

No one should mix drinking and driving, and no one is immune to the effects of drunk driving. If you find yourself drunk and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with a drunk driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive drunk, take away their keys and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later. Always have a plan before you head out for the evening. If you wait until after you’ve been drinking to figure out how to get from one place to the next, you will already be too impaired to make the right choices.

If you see someone driving unsafely, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District’s Department of Transportation (DDOT), and US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.