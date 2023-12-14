ICC Approves New Highway-Rail Safety Project in Bond Co

Springfield, IL - Today, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved rail crossing upgrades to improve highway-rail safety in Bond County. Stipulated Agreement 2299 requires the installation of new automatic warning devices and temporary stop signs at the Dorris Creek Road crossing of BNSF's track near Sorento (AAR/DOT #069128P).

"The warning devices and stop signs being installed near Sorento are important tools for preventing rail collisions and protecting communities that live and drive along Bond County train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The total estimated cost for the signal design and installation is $292,079. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) will be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $277,475. BNSF will pay 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and the full cost of future maintenance of signals and circuitry.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the order date.

The order can be found in Docket No. T23-0107.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION (ICC)

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm