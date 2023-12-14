Governor Henry McMaster to Undergo Minor Outpatient Medical Procedure Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will undergo a minor outpatient heart procedure Friday morning to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat. The elective procedure is scheduled to start around 8 AM and is expected to last 2-3 hours, during which time he will be under general anesthesia.

The paroxysmal atrial fibrillation was first discovered and treated by Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, the governor’s cardiologist, on April 27, 2022, when Governor McMaster was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear suffered while playing tennis with the First Lady.

Dr. Epps characterized the elective procedure as a “relatively simple” one and added that the 76-year-old has “had an extensive cardiac workup” and “has very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.” He is scheduled to be discharged to return home shortly following the procedure.

Governor McMaster has notified Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette of the elective procedure. The South Carolina Constitution provides that the lieutenant governor may take executive action in case of emergency if the governor is temporarily disabled.