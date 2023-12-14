Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Cohen To State Commission On Judicial Conduct

TEXAS, December 14 - December 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Derek Cohen, Ph.D. to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a term set to expire on November 19, 2029. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend for retirement, censure, suspension, or removal of a judge from office.

Derek Cohen, Ph.D. of Austin is the vice president of policy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Previously, he served as an adjunct professor and research associate at the University of Cincinnati. He is a youth rugby assistant coach for the Austin Huns Rugby Club and former board member of the America’s Future Foundation – Austin Chapter. Cohen received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Doctor of Philosophy in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati.

