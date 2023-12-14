Once-In-A-Lifetime Oceanfront Property On Exclusive Gin Lane In Southampton, New York To Auction via Concierge Auctions

Iconic Gin Lane beachfront compound with two residences Classic Southampton style Separate suites for staff in each residence Abundant entertaining space: billiards room, theater, & more Expansive grounds with two gunite pools & a tennis court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly revered as one of the Hamptons' most iconic estates, the esteemed La Dune compound will soon have a new owner as the extraordinary oceanfront property comes to the auction stage via Concierge Auctions. In partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby's International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky, President and Founding Partner of Bespoke Real Estate, this stunning dual-home property—previously listed at $150 million and once the most expensive listing ever in the posh Southampton area of Long Island, New York—is slated for auction. Interested parties have the ability to make an offer on the homes separately or collectively at the “No Reserve” auction, which will sell to the highest bidder(s).

The bidding process will be open from 10 January and culminate on 24 January at Sotheby’s “Visions of America” event, a groundbreaking auction taking place live at Sotheby’s New York. The event will showcase fine art exhibitions and this premier real estate auction in New York City, a fitting tribute to American craftsmanship and culture. This is the first time Concierge Auctions real estate will be auctioned alongside art at Sotheby’s.

Renowned as the epitome of seaside luxury in the Hamptons, La Dune—a masterpiece inspired by Architect Stanford White—features two remarkable residences on over four acres. Boasting an address on the sought-after, tony Gin Lane, one of the most exclusive addresses in the Hamptons, the property provides unparalleled beach access, breathtaking views of ocean waves, summer sea breezes, and all-day sun. The compound features two gunite pools, a sunken all-weather tennis court, a custom Altos movie theater, a billiard room, fitness rooms, palatial grounds with courtyards, private gardens, and patios, along with decks encompassing nearly every entry point. Famously, the home was used for the filming of many scenes in Woody Allen’s 1978 film “Interiors.”

"The La Dune compound epitomizes luxurious living amidst the world’s most extravagant neighbors and real estate," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "As the leading property auctioneer globally, we possess an unrivaled database of the world’s most discerning, premier buyers. Our track record and expertise in handling one-of-a-kind assets like La Dune underscores our ability to create stakeholder confidence and ensure that true market value will be identified on auction day."

As the world’s largest luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to selling exceptional properties. Concierge Auctions currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022.

"Located on prestigious Gin Lane, this estate is the essence of old Southampton Village in her Camelot years. The original home has been renovated beautifully, sitting majestically on top of a dune with surrounding ocean views in true Southampton style,” Grant said. “Having witnessed Concierge Auctions set and break records time and time again, we are confident their auction process will bring forward competitive bidding and market value for La Dune. As the number one property auctioneer in the world, and access to the most capable buyers across the globe, Concierge Auctions consistently represents the world’s finest real estate assets and identifies true market value. We look forward to the auction process alongside their team of industry experts.”

“Regarded by many as one of the finest oceanfront estates in Southampton, the sale of the iconic ‘La Dune” residence – a two parcel compound with over 400 feet of frontage - is taking on a unique auction approach which will reach a global audience today via the Concierge Auctions media process,” Davis added. “The ocean views and setting are sublime, embracing the best of beachfront living experienced only in the finest locales around the world. We look forward to identifying a new owner for this special property in the coming months.”

Upon entering through security gates and hedging at La Dune, a broad gravel drive unfolds, leading to the main four-story residence that rises grandly from its front parking court. Originally constructed in 1892, the classic shingle-sided main residence commands a majestic presence over the rosa rugosa dunes that cascade down to the expansive white sandy beach, offering more than 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront. Surrounded by stately hedges, the entire estate projects pure tranquility.

Meticulously updated to meet contemporary standards, the main house offers more than 11,000 square feet of living space including 10 bedrooms, eight baths, staff quarters, a kitchen, and a large laundry room. The open formal entry sets the stage for entertaining on the main level, which includes spacious living rooms, a formal dining area, a breakfast room, and an office/library. Gathering rooms on the second level open onto a series of decks and patios, capturing ocean breezes and providing a captivating view of ceaseless waves.

The second residence, a separate structure built in 2001 by the esteemed architect and French designer Francois Cartroux, was carefully created to mirror the style and proportions of the main house. Both residences share similar design elements, including dark polished wood floors, white interiors with intricate moldings (original in the main house), bead boards, French doors, transom windows, and coffered ceilings. Each home is equipped with gyms and saunas, while the second residence adds the home theater and billiards room to its list of amenities. Ample parking and separate staff areas complete the offerings of this exceptional estate.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits for photos labeled 9, 12, 15 and 17 should be provided to Concierge Auctions / Rich Taverna. All photo credits for photos 1, 3, 27 and 54 should be provided to Concierge Auctions / Gavin Zeigler. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

