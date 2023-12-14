TCEQ appoints Keel new Executive Director

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has named a permanent executive director for the organization. Chairman Jon Niermann announced the appointment of Interim Executive Director Kelly Keel, as the new executive director, effective immediately, at yesterday’s agenda meeting.

“Kelly is a 22-year veteran of TCEQ,” says Niermann. “She has served admirably in a variety of roles across the agency, and I look forward to continuing to work with her as executive director.”

Keel has acted as interim executive director of the agency since June, and yesterday’s announcement makes that role permanent. Before that, she served as the director of the Office of Administrative Services where she oversaw the administrative infrastructure of the agency, including budget, planning, agency personnel, and information resources. Keel joined TCEQ in April of 2001. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas A&M University and graduated from The Bush School at Texas A&M University with a master’s in public service and administration.