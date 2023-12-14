Alupress, LLC expanding operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alupress, LLC (Alupress), a manufacturer of automotive die casting components, today announced plans to expand operations in Laurens County. The company’s $25.98 million investment will create 64 new jobs.

Founded in 1965, Alupress offers full-service system solutions to its customers by providing in-house development, project management and production.

Located at 114 Hunter Industrial Park Road in Laurens, Alupress’ expansion will add approximately 3,000 square feet to its existing facility, enabling the company to service a growing customer base.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Alupress team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Alupress is very pleased to formally announce its expansion plans for our Laurens facility. It is with great excitement and proof-positive of our continued commitment to Laurens County that we announce these plans which have been facilitated by our growth in the automotive industry over the past 12 years. Further, we are so appreciative to the state of South Carolina, Laurens County, the City of Laurens and the South Carolina Department of Commerce in creating such a robust business friendly environment enabling us to achieve and solidify our endeavor to being the leader in supplying automotive die casting components to our customers.” -Alupress Headquarters CEO Oliver Janz

“With the right combination of a business-friendly environment and a reliable workforce, South Carolina aims to be a one-of-a-kind home for companies like Alupress. We congratulate Alupress on their expansion and applaud the success they have achieved in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“S.C. Commerce creates economic opportunities in order to increase choices for all South Carolinians. We are grateful to have employers like Alupress, which is creating 64 new jobs in Laurens County. Congratulations to Alupress on this achievement and its sustained success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We greatly appreciate Alupress’ continued commitment to Laurens County. They are a great corporate citizen for our community and their continued investment in our County shows we are a great place to do business. We wish them much success with this expansion and look forward to continuing to be great partners in the years to come.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson

FIVE FAST FACTS