FDLE arrests Texas man on child sexual assault material charges

December 14, 2023

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Pedro Miyares, 40, in Richmond, Texas Wednesday on 10 counts of possession of child sexual assault material charges. Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the arrest.

The investigation began when FDLE Miami cybercrime squad agents received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Miyares had uploaded 16 files depicting child sexual assault material to his cellular device.

He resided in South Florida but moved to Texas during the course of the investigation.

Miyares was taken into custody in Richmond, Texas, and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail pending extradition to Florida.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit.

