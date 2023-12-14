Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 13, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 13, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 666
HB 1131
HB 1289
HB 1478
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 613
HB 689
HB 863
HB 900
HB 1096
HB 1258
HB 1284
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of
the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to House Bills numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 301
HB 1300
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate bills numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 301
HB 1300
SB 843
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 44
SB 361
SB 527
SB 596
SB 683
SB 815
SB 838
SB 941
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 301
HB 666
HB 689
HB 863
HB 900
HB 1096
HB 1131
HB 1258
HB 1284
HB 1289
HB 1300
HB 1478
SB 44
SB 140
SB 282
SB 361
SB 414
SB 429
SB 506
SB 527
SB 596
SB 683
SB 815
SB 838
SB 843
SB 910
SB 941
Bills Referred
HB 1918 Insurance
HB 1919 Transportation
SB 149 Housing And Community Development
SB 634 State Government
SB 907 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 1201 To Appropriations
HB 1538 To Appropriations
HB 1646 To Appropriations
HB 1746 To Appropriations
HB 1818 To Appropriations
HB 1820 To Appropriations
HB 1843 To Appropriations
HB 1885 To Appropriations
SB 146 To Appropriations
SB 654 To Appropriations
SB 753 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 181 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1476 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1564 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1700 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1882 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 219 From Finance as Amended
HB 1861 From Finance as Committed
HB 1896 From Finance as Committed
HB 31 From Local Government as Committed
HB 32 From Local Government as Committed
HB 961 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1641 From Local Government a Committed
HB 1762 From Local Governmentas Committed
HB 301 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 613 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 689 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 863 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 900 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1096 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1258 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1284 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1300 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 843 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 44 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 140 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 282 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 361 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 414 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 506 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 596 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 683 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 910 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 941 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 843 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1543
HB 1743
HB 1745
HB 1875
HB 1889
SB 379
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of December 2023 as "National Giving Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of November 2023 as "Native American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2024 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating December 16, 2023, as "Battle of the Bulge Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing December 16, 2023, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-2
|
A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices.
|
102-100
|
A Resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing January 15, 2024, as "Martin Luther King, Jr., Day" and as a day of service in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.