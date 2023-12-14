Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 13, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 666

HB 1131

HB 1289

HB 1478

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 613

HB 689

HB 863

HB 900

HB 1096

HB 1258

HB 1284

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of

the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to House Bills numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 301

HB 1300

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

 made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate bills numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 301

HB 1300

 

SB 843

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 44

SB 361

SB 527

SB 596

SB 683

SB 815

SB 838

SB 941

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 301

HB 666

HB 689

HB 863

HB 900

HB 1096

HB 1131

HB 1258

HB 1284

HB 1289

HB 1300

HB 1478

 

SB 44

SB 140

SB 282

SB 361

SB 414

SB 429

SB 506

SB 527

SB 596

SB 683

SB 815

SB 838

SB 843

SB 910

SB 941

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1918   Insurance

HB 1919   Transportation

                   

SB 149      Housing And Community Development

SB 634      State Government

SB 907      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1201      To Appropriations

HB 1538      To Appropriations

HB 1646      To Appropriations

HB 1746      To Appropriations

HB 1818      To Appropriations

HB 1820      To Appropriations

HB 1843      To Appropriations

HB 1885      To Appropriations

 

SB 146         To Appropriations

SB 654         To Appropriations

SB 753         To Appropriations

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 181         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1476      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1564      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1700      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1760      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1882      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 219        From Finance as Amended

HB 1861      From Finance as Committed

HB 1896      From Finance as Committed

HB 31           From Local Government as Committed

HB 32           From Local Government as Committed

HB 961        From Local Government as Amended

HB 1641      From Local Government a Committed

HB 1762      From Local Governmentas Committed

HB 301        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 613        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 689        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 863         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 900         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1284      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1300      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 843        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

SB 44           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 140         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 282         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 361         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 414         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 506         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 596         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 683         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 910         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 941         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 843         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1543

HB 1743

HB 1745

HB 1875

HB 1889

 

SB 379

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 75

A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of December 2023 as "National Giving Month" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

HR 267

A Resolution recognizing the month of November 2023 as "Native American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

HR 273

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2024 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

HR 275

A Resolution designating December 16, 2023, as "Battle of the Bulge Day" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

HR 277

A Resolution recognizing December 16, 2023, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-2

HR 282

A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices.

102-100

HR 283

A Resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing January 15, 2024, as "Martin Luther King, Jr., Day" and as a day of service in Pennsylvania.

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, January 2, 2024  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

