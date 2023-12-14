Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 13, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 666

HB 1131

HB 1289

HB 1478

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 613

HB 689

HB 863

HB 900

HB 1096

HB 1258

HB 1284

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to House Bills numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 301

HB 1300

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate bills numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 301

HB 1300

SB 843

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 44 SB 361 SB 527 SB 596 SB 683 SB 815 SB 838 SB 941

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 301

HB 666

HB 689

HB 863

HB 900

HB 1096

HB 1131

HB 1258

HB 1284

HB 1289

HB 1300

HB 1478

SB 44

SB 140

SB 282

SB 361

SB 414

SB 429

SB 506

SB 527

SB 596

SB 683

SB 815

SB 838

SB 843

SB 910

SB 941

Bills Referred

HB 1918 Insurance

HB 1919 Transportation

SB 149 Housing And Community Development

SB 634 State Government

SB 907 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 1201 To Appropriations

HB 1538 To Appropriations

HB 1646 To Appropriations

HB 1746 To Appropriations

HB 1818 To Appropriations

HB 1820 To Appropriations

HB 1843 To Appropriations

HB 1885 To Appropriations

SB 146 To Appropriations

SB 654 To Appropriations

SB 753 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 181 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1476 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1564 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1700 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1882 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 219 From Finance as Amended

HB 1861 From Finance as Committed

HB 1896 From Finance as Committed

HB 31 From Local Government as Committed

HB 32 From Local Government as Committed

HB 961 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1641 From Local Government a Committed

HB 1762 From Local Governmentas Committed

HB 301 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 613 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 689 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 863 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 900 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1284 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1300 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 843 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 44 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 140 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 282 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 361 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 414 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 506 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 596 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 683 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 910 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 941 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 843 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1543

HB 1743

HB 1745

HB 1875

HB 1889

SB 379

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 75 A Concurrent Resolution recognizing the month of December 2023 as "National Giving Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 267 A Resolution recognizing the month of November 2023 as "Native American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 273 A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2024 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 275 A Resolution designating December 16, 2023, as "Battle of the Bulge Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 277 A Resolution recognizing December 16, 2023, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-2 HR 282 A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices. 102-100 HR 283 A Resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing January 15, 2024, as "Martin Luther King, Jr., Day" and as a day of service in Pennsylvania. 202-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.