InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Digital Touch Screen Wall Calendar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Antronio S. of Columbia, SC is the creator of the Digital Touch Screen Wall Calendar a wall mounted touchscreen tablet device that displays a calendar layout, allowing users to easily keep track of important dates, life events, and tasks. The calendar can sync with a smartphone to upload any information to the calendar and ensure it is saved on multiple platforms for convenient access and viewing. The calendar eliminates the need for pen and paper or physical calendars and offers a much easier method of remembering birthdays, holidays, special events, and more.
The ability to sync digital calendars across various devices and platforms is a crucial feature for newer electronic devices. Users expect seamless integration between their calendar apps, tablets, and smartphones. Differentiation often comes through innovative features, user experience, and integration capabilities, and the Digital Touch Screen Wall Calendar has several features manufacturers could use to promote their product lines.
Antronio was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Digital Touch Screen Wall Calendar product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Digital Touch Screen Wall Calendar can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
