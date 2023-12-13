13 December 2023

A round table on cooperation with UN-Habitat was held in Ashgabat

On December 13, 2023, a round table was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

The round table was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova, Interregional Advisor for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of UN-Habitat K.Schaefer, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko, as well as representatives of relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan.

During the event, the parties exchanged views on further actions to open the UN-Habitat Office in Turkmenistan, as well as the need to develop a legal framework for cooperation.

The sides noted the dynamics of development of partnerships between the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat.