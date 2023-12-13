COMNAVSURFLANT Hosts Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium

The event was held at the state-of-the-art Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic on Naval Station Norfolk.

The one-day symposium provided a venue for Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, Commander, U.S. Naval Surface Force Atlantic, to bring JOs together to encourage discussion about transforming the culture of the Surface Force.

Ensign Cody Williams, assigned to USS Mahan (DDG 72), after only being onboard for two months explained how valuable this symposium was for him as he is just beginning his career as a Surface Warfare Officer. “The symposium was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot about WTI [Weapons and Tactics Instructor] opportunities, the new frigate, and unmanned technologies,” said Williams.

The event brought together over one hundred junior Surface Warfare Officers from ships across the waterfront to discuss various topics including the JO survey, team-building skills, and opportunities that come from being a Weapons and Tactics Instructor. Junior Officers also had the chance to speak with representatives from Surface Warfare Officer Assignments to discuss professional development and career options.

“The symposium was very helpful because it provided me with information on different career opportunities that are available,” said Ensign Darien Burley, assigned to USS Mahan. “I learned how easy it is to get in contact with your detailer and it was great having the detailers in the room to ask questions.”

The symposium is a great opportunity for officers of all ranks to network and provide feedback up and down the chain of command.

After the conclusion of the symposium, the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Surface Navy Association hosted a social for all participants to facilitate networking and mentorship.

