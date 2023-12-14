Egnyte Unveils Inaugural Spark Award Winners at Annual Global Summit
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced the winners of the 2023 Spark Awards, recognizing six customers and partners who have transformed their business with Egnyte solutions, improved the company’s products through collaboration, or have performed many acts of advocacy on behalf of Egnyte. The inaugural winners include companies from the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, Biotechnology, Financial Services, and IT industries. The Spark Award winners were nominated by Egnyte team members and were honored at the recent 2023 Egnyte Global Summit.
“It’s inspiring to see the transformative influence Egnyte has on our customers and partners,” said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte. “This year's winners demonstrate the significant impact of collaboration and advocacy. Their contributions are crucial, and we look forward to the innovative advancements our continued partnership will bring.”
The three awards and the winners were:
Catalyst Award: A customer or partner who has transformed their business by using Egnyte.
● Customer Winner: Pinnacle Infotech
● Pinnacle Infotech's BIM/VDC consulting services, combined with Egnyte's "all-in-one" collaboration, security, and governance platform, provide a turnkey technology solution for their thousands of customers across 43 countries.
● Partner Winner: LAN Support Systems
● Recognizing the potential exposure their customer base had in the face of increasing malware and ransomware attacks, LAN Support worked with Egnyte to develop a unique Snapshot Recovery program offering to provide their customers with visibility into their security risks and prepare them to quickly recover their business-critical data in the event of a cyber-attack.
Impact Award: A customer or partner who helped make Egnyte better by collaborating and providing feedback on our product.
● Customer Winner: Taaleri
● Brainstorming new approaches with Egnyte's product team for Virtual Data Room, a solution that simplifies the process of launching new funds, Taaleri played a pivotal role through feedback and collaboration.
● Partner Winner: Network Coverage
● Network Coverage’s feedback has been instrumental in helping drive Egnyte's continued platform innovation, including the Public Cloud Connector. This advancement supports seamless integration with customer applications, enhancing efficient and secure file sharing capabilities. Additionally, leveraging their deep expertise in CMMC compliance, Network Coverage delivers a complete CMMC solution stack that has helped numerous Egnyte customers address this challenging compliance requirement.
Champion Award: An individual at an Egnyte direct account who has performed many acts of advocacy, such as being a reference, providing product feedback, and introducing Egnyte to new customers.
● Customer Winner: Rebecca Carazza, Nimbus Therapeutics
● Partner Winner: Amon Prasad, Network Remedy
The annual Global Summit featured new product announcements, dedicated industry sessions, live demos with Egnyte experts, and the first-ever Egnyte Spark Awards. Watch the 2023 Global Summit on-demand.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 26,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 26,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
