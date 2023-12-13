Learn how birds survive winter at Dec. 27 MDC virtual program

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Not every bird migrates south in winter. Some of the species that can be found in the Ozarks at this time of year make alterations to their routines so they can survive times of colder temperatures and leaner food sources.

People can learn more about how birds survive winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Birds In Winter.” This online program, which will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197215

At this program, MDC Naturalist Lead Eden will discuss various adaptations birds make to help them survive winter. She will also provide some tips on what people can do to help birds at this time of year.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, is currently closed for renovation, but staff are still providing public programs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center staff by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.