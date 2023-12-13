Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,201 in the last 365 days.

Allegiance Retail Services Names Joseph Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Fantozzi, COO & President of Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown

Allegiance Retail Services, a supermarket services Co-Operative based in Iselin, New Jersey, has named Joe Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer.

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, a supermarket services Co-Operative based in Iselin, New Jersey, has named Joe Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fantozzi was named interim President & COO in September, when the prior President voluntarily stepped down to a reduced role.

Louis Scaduto Jr., Chairman and CEO of Allegiance stated, “As communicated in August, I empaneled a sub-committee of the Board of Directors to conduct a search for a permanent replacement. After engaging a professional recruiting firm, and conducting multiple interviews and assessments, the sub-committee was unanimous in their recommendation that Mr. Fantozzi be appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Retail Services, LLC and Foodtown, Inc., effective immediately.

The Boards of Allegiance and Foodtown have formally accepted and acted upon the recommendation of the sub-committee. Mr. Fantozzi will also be appointed to the Board of Managers of Allegiance and the Board of Directors of Foodtown in his capacity as President. His many accomplishments at the cooperative to date, and his keen understanding of what is required to create a platform of success for the independent supermarket operator was of primary consideration.”

Mr. Fantozzi’s appointment to this leadership role is effective immediately.

Jeanine Genauer
The JPR Group, Public Relations & Marketing Communications
+1 9739800100
email us here

You just read:

Allegiance Retail Services Names Joseph Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more