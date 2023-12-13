Allegiance Retail Services Names Joseph Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Fantozzi, COO & President of Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, a supermarket services Co-Operative based in Iselin, New Jersey, has named Joe Fantozzi as President & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fantozzi was named interim President & COO in September, when the prior President voluntarily stepped down to a reduced role.

Louis Scaduto Jr., Chairman and CEO of Allegiance stated, “As communicated in August, I empaneled a sub-committee of the Board of Directors to conduct a search for a permanent replacement. After engaging a professional recruiting firm, and conducting multiple interviews and assessments, the sub-committee was unanimous in their recommendation that Mr. Fantozzi be appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Retail Services, LLC and Foodtown, Inc., effective immediately.

The Boards of Allegiance and Foodtown have formally accepted and acted upon the recommendation of the sub-committee. Mr. Fantozzi will also be appointed to the Board of Managers of Allegiance and the Board of Directors of Foodtown in his capacity as President. His many accomplishments at the cooperative to date, and his keen understanding of what is required to create a platform of success for the independent supermarket operator was of primary consideration.”

Mr. Fantozzi’s appointment to this leadership role is effective immediately.

