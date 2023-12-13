Governor Abbott Appoints Reyna To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Marriage And Family Therapists

TEXAS, December 13 - December 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elvira Reyna to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board licenses and regulates marriage and family therapists in Texas.



Elvira Reyna of Little Elm is a former state representative for House District 101 in Mesquite. She served in the Texas Legislature from 1993 to 2007. She was the first Hispanic Republican of either gender elected to the House and served as chairman of the Local and Consent Calendar Committee and on the Higher Education, Criminal Jurisprudence, Human Services, Juvenile Justice and Family Issues, State, Federal, and International Relations, and Environmental Regulation Committees. She is a former member of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and a former member of the Texas Commission of School Finance. Reyna received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Arlington.

