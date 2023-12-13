Southern province takes aim at global tourism map

VIETNAM, December 13 - Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, situated on the southern coast of Việt Nam, has emerged as a leading resort and entertainment destination in Southeast Asia. It is blessed with a strategic geographical location, diverse landscapes, favourable natural conditions, and a range of accommodations with world-class amenities.

It has set tourism as one of the five key economic pillars in its master plan for 2021 – 2030, and is on track to grab a place on the global luxury tourism map.

Trịnh Hàng, Director of the province's Department of Tourism told Việt Nam News about the plans and policies the province has been implementing to elevate itself into a world-class tourist destination.

How has the province’s tourism sector performed this year?

The tourism industry has had favourable conditions in the province to grow and develop new products. It is striving to achieve the targets set for this year.

In the first 11 months of this year, the province received 13.9 million tourists or 99.7 per cent of the target, an increase of 21.9 per cent from the same period last year.

Tourism revenues were estimated at VNĐ14.5 trillion (US$594 million), or 102 per cent of the target, a year-on-year increase of 30 per cent.

However, the revenues came largely from marine and coastal tourism. A lack of diversity in tourism products and services, the economic downturn and slow recovery in international tourism have posed challenges to tourism growth.

What are the advantages the province has and what measures is it taking to elevate itself into a world-class tourism destination?

Renowned for its pristine and beautiful beaches, year-round warm climate, diverse natural eco-system, harmonious development of infrastructure for tourism, high-end resorts, and clean environment, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has become a favoured tourist destination.

The province has seen solid growth in the number of international standard resorts and tourist clusters in recent years. It has focused on efforts to improve the quality of tourism and build a safe tourism environment. As a result, it won the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard awards for its cleanliness and green environment for two consecutive years.

The infrastructure and facilities for tourism have been improved steadily and consistently in terms of quality. The province is home to a total of 1,490 tourist accommodations with more than 30,600 rooms, including 10 five-star hotels and 17 four-star hotels.

More than 10 high-end properties are under construction in the province.

There are 23 international travel agents and 22 domestic travel agents operating in the province.

It has attracted renowned international and domestic hotel brands such as The Grand -Ho Tram Strip, Six Senses Côn Đảo, The Imperial, Pullman, Marina Bay resort, Malibu, and Melia at the Hampton.

Transport infrastructure has been steadily developed to cope with the growth in tourism. The province has enhanced the use of digital platforms to utilise tourism marketing and promotion activities and focused on advertising on domestic and international media.

This year the province hosted many major and international events such as the conference of the Tourism Promoting Organisation for Asia Pacific Cities, international kite festival, Miss Tourism Ambassador, and Fitness Supermodel Vietnam.

Eighteen national sports and other competitions were held in the province this year, including the National Handball Championship, and the National Dance Sports Tournament.

It received famtrip delegations from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and India, who came to survey tourism products in the province.

The province has unveiled a plan to promote new night-time tourism models. Can you give us more details about these models?

The plan announced on November 1 by the province People’s Committee was aimed at realising the potential of night-time services to diversify tourism products in the province and enhance its tourism brand and competitiveness.

It is part of a project launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to promote the advantages of nighttime tourism by 2025.

Under the plan, the province will develop at least one model of nighttime tourism in Xuyên Mộc, Vũng Tàu, Bà Rịa, and Côn Đảo by 2024 and take them to all localities in the province by 2030.

Nighttime entertainment complexes will be set up in Xuyên Mộc District and Vũng Tàu City. The province will also build and promote its nighttime tourism brand.

The plan outlines five development models of night-time tourism that embrace various cultural and art performance activities and festivals, sports activities, shopping and entertainment, night tours, and food and beverages.

What are the other policies and measures to attract tourists and increase their length of stay, and make the province a global tourist destination?

The province has focused its efforts on developing infrastructure, tourist sites and major entertainment areas and on creating unique tourism products to attract more tourists.

It will speed up digital transformation and develop human resources for the tourism sector, both core missions to achieve a breakthrough in tourism.

Attracting investment in infrastructure and tourism facilities is a priority in elevating Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu into a global destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) and holiday makers. — VNS