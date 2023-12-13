Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Animal Health Commission

TEXAS, December 13 - December 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Anthony “T.J.” Klein and Johnny E. Trotter and reappointed Joseph Osterkamp and Wendee Payne, Ph.D. to the Texas Animal Health Commission for terms set to expire on September 6, 2029. The Commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state.

Anthony “T.J.” Klein of College Station is director of Texas Operations for MPS Egg Farms. He is first vice president of the Texas Poultry Federation and former president of the Texas Egg Council. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Poultry Improvement Association, United Egg Producers, Bryan-College Station Agribusiness Council, and American Egg Board. Klein received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Poultry Science from Texas A&M University.

Johnny E. Trotter of Hereford is president of Livestock Investors LTD and owner of Bar G Feedyard. He is a past president of the American Quarter Horse Association; former member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Board of Directors; and member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Wheat Growers, and Texas Farm Bureau. Additionally, he is president of the executive committee for the Spicer Gripp Memorial Youth Foundation, district representative for the West Texas Rehab Cattle Auction, former board member and trustee of the American Horse Council, and former member of the Texas A&M University and West Texas A&M University VERO Advisory Council. Trotter received an honorary doctorate degree in Agricultural Business and Economics from West Texas A&M University.

Joseph Osterkamp of Farwell is owner and partner of Stonegate Farms. He is a member of the Select Milk Producers COOP and was previously a member of the Muleshoe Economic Development Corporation. He is a member and former chairman of the Texas Association of Dairymen and member and former president of the Rotary Club of Muleshoe. Osterkamp received a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from Southwestern University in Georgetown.

Wendee Payne, Ph.D. of Floydada is an associate solution consultant for Infor. She is a former member of the American Society of Animal Scientists and Equine Science Society. She volunteers for the Therapeutic Riding Center at Texas Tech University and is heavily involved in Lubbock Alumnae Panhellenic as the official representative for her sorority. She is a former volunteer for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lubbock. Dr. Payne received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Animal Science from West Texas A&M University and Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science, with an emphasis in bovine reproductive physiology and equine reproductive physiology, from Texas Tech University.