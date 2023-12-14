Highlights from Construction Links Network - December 14, 2023
The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Canada's construction sector, employing 1.5 million people, holds substantial economic influence. In 2016, concerns over payment delays sparked action. Effective December 9, 2023, Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has finally introduced federal prompt payment legislation, aiming to resolve industry issues. This law mandates the government to settle invoices within 28 days, fostering timely payments across the chain.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 37
• Multiplex Construction Canada and McMaster Innovation Park Celebrate the OmniaBio Project Delivery
• How the Non-Residential Sector Propelled Canadian Building Permits in October
• Myth or reality: Why are all excavators yellow?
• Where are all the Cupbearers?
• EllisDon and Timescapes Sign Strategic Partnership to Integrate Impactful Visual Construction Data into Project Management
• Elevating safety, style, and design: Magic Lite introduces innovative Fire Rated Thin Line fixture
• Underbidding Activity Hits Year High in GTA Housing Market: Wahi Report
• B2W Gives VIllager a Better Way to Track Transport Drivers
• AECOM Hunt: Using iPads and Mobile Devices to Bring the Model Out to the Field
• Chapter 2: What Makes a Condo a Condo?
• Safety First: The Ultimate Guide to PPE Stocking Stuffers
• 9 new RONA+ stores now converted
• IAPMO Renews MOU with U.S. EPA, Partner Organizations on Improving Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Systems
• Dunkin' Donuts Construction Time-Lapse
• AEM Announces 2023 Advocacy Award Honorees
• How to Identify and Address Fall Hazards on the Roof in Winter
• Gordie Howe international bridge construction reaches ‘significant’ milestone
• Revolutionizing Education: Ontario’s Accelerated School Construction Strategy
• New federal prompt payment legislation takes effect addressing long-standing construction industry concerns
Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube