Attorney General Josh Stein Wins Temporary Restraining Order Against NCAA

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he obtained a temporary restraining order against the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s (NCAA) transfer eligibility rule. The order is part of Attorney General Stein’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA.

“I am pleased that the Court has recognized that the NCAA’s transfer rule is unlawful,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I will keep fighting to protect student athletes to ensure that they are free to make their own decisions about what’s best for their futures, just like coaches, administrators and other students can.”

Attorney General Stein joined attorneys general from Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, and New York in alleging that the transfer rule illegally restrains college athletes’ ability to change schools and play sports. The rule requires college athletes who transfer among Division I schools to wait one year before competing unless the NCAA makes an exception and waives the rule. Attorney General Stein recently wrote letters to the NCAA criticizing the transfer rule after it was used to temporarily prevent University of North Carolina football player Devontez Walker and Wake Forest University basketball player Efton Reid from playing this year.

