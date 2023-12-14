Consumers Show Increased Intent to Buy Online in 2024, Boosting Opportunities for Nutritional Products Int. and Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent Bank of America survey, nearly half (42%) of 1,000 U.S. respondents indicated a plan to increase their online spending over the next year. This surge is driven primarily by the convenience of online shopping. Interestingly, concerns about the inability to try products before purchase are diminishing. The survey also highlighted that 64% of respondents turn to Amazon first for product searches, with 78% holding Prime memberships.
Online shopping priorities include low prices (29%), shipping time and costs (21%), selection (21%), and a user-friendly interface (19%). These trends present a significant opportunity for companies like Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the retail distribution of health and wellness products.
Mitch Gould, the force behind NPI, brings over 35 years of experience in retail distribution. His career, which began with success in the lawn and garden hardware industry, transitioned to nutrition, leading to strong relationships with major retailers like Walmart, K-Mart, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Costco. Gould's expertise was instrumental in Amazon's expansion into health and wellness, positioning NPI as a key player in bringing top-tier products to a wider market.
"Amazon’s entry into health and wellness marked a significant industry shift. I was thrilled to lead this evolution, introducing premium products to a broader audience," said Gould.
NPI was a driving force in the conception of Amazon’s sports nutrition category, providing Amazon with turn-key access to major sports brands. Gould said, “Everything in life is timing and we were there at the right time.”
Gould also pioneered the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, addressing challenges faced by foreign brands entering the U.S. market. This innovative solution streamlines the import, distribution, and promotion processes, significantly reducing the risks and costs for international brands.
Gould added, "I identified a gap in the market where foreign companies, especially from Europe, were struggling in the U.S. With our turnkey solution, we've created a reliable pathway for these brands to thrive in America.”
For more information about NPI's comprehensive services for health and wellness product manufacturers, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
Online shopping priorities include low prices (29%), shipping time and costs (21%), selection (21%), and a user-friendly interface (19%). These trends present a significant opportunity for companies like Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the retail distribution of health and wellness products.
Mitch Gould, the force behind NPI, brings over 35 years of experience in retail distribution. His career, which began with success in the lawn and garden hardware industry, transitioned to nutrition, leading to strong relationships with major retailers like Walmart, K-Mart, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Costco. Gould's expertise was instrumental in Amazon's expansion into health and wellness, positioning NPI as a key player in bringing top-tier products to a wider market.
"Amazon’s entry into health and wellness marked a significant industry shift. I was thrilled to lead this evolution, introducing premium products to a broader audience," said Gould.
NPI was a driving force in the conception of Amazon’s sports nutrition category, providing Amazon with turn-key access to major sports brands. Gould said, “Everything in life is timing and we were there at the right time.”
Gould also pioneered the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, addressing challenges faced by foreign brands entering the U.S. market. This innovative solution streamlines the import, distribution, and promotion processes, significantly reducing the risks and costs for international brands.
Gould added, "I identified a gap in the market where foreign companies, especially from Europe, were struggling in the U.S. With our turnkey solution, we've created a reliable pathway for these brands to thrive in America.”
For more information about NPI's comprehensive services for health and wellness product manufacturers, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+ +1 561-544-0719
email us here