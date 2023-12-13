Montgomery County Council Recruiting New Executive Director

MARYLAND, December 13 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2023—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for the position of executive director to provide overall leadership and management of a 100 person staff that provides fiscal and policy analysis of a $6.8 billion county operating budget and day-to-day oversight of all Council operations.

“The Council’s executive director plays a critical role in ensuring the Councilmembers and staff have all the resources needed to do their work efficiently and effectively,” said Council President Andrew Friedson. “We have carefully assessed the necessary qualifications for our next executive director, and we look forward to the national search to identify a strong and diverse pipeline of candidates for this critical role.”

Council Vice President Kate Stewart added, “Montgomery County is nationally known as a high performing government, and we are eager to find an executive director who will continue to provide innovative ideas and exceptional leadership to improve how we serve our residents. Our ideal candidate will have expertise in a broad range of skills, including budget oversight, policy development, team leadership, and external partnership building. In addition, the top candidate will bring a demonstrated commitment to racial equity and social justice.

Marlene Michaelson, who has served as the Council’s executive director for more than five years and worked at the Council for 35 years, has announced her plans to leave her post in the spring of 2024.

“Ms. Michaelson has been instrumental in leading the Council through times of significant change and has invested in the growth and development of Council staff,” said Council President Friedson. “Her institutional knowledge, professionalism, and passion for public service have provided a solid foundation to ensure a smooth and successful leadership transition in the months ahead. We thank Ms. Michaelson for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The Montgomery County Council has formed a Search Committee and engaged the executive search firm LeaderFit to lead the search process. The full job description and application is available online here. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Interviews are expected to begin in mid-January. Questions about the position should be directed to Katie McNerney at kmcnerney@leaderfit.org.

