Dejavoo Announces New Restaurant Management Toolkit

At Dejavoo, we are committed to provide our ISO partners with the tools to help their merchants grow. Whether they are restaurants or retail we want to give SMBs the power to succeed.”MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running a restaurant is challenging, to say the least. The National Restaurant Association estimates about 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation, and 80% fail within 5 years of opening. But now, Dejavoo's gateway provides ISOs and their restaurant merchants with tools to address numerous operational challenges, enhance customer service, and increase revenue. Whether it's streamlining payment processes, improving efficiency, or simplifying record-keeping, Dejavoo offers a complete set of features tailored to meet the unique needs of the restaurant industry.
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo an iPOS Company
Here are just a few of the features on the gateway designed for restaurant owners:
Tap to Pay on iPhone with iPOSgo! – mobile payment solution for food delivery.
Efficient Tip Management – Customers can easily select tips during transactions whether at the POS, through the CloudPOS (virtual terminal), or through the send payment link. Owners can manage tips by tagging server IDs or table numbers for easy report generation. They can even adjust tips after settling the batch. Servers can view their tip income on the POS before their shift ends, enhancing accuracy in record-keeping.
Multi-Store Management – Monitor daily sales, streamline batch closure, and gain valuable insights across all locations in one centralized platform.
QuickBooks Integration – Eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual entry with Dejavoo's seamless integration with QuickBooks. Experience real-time transaction posting from the POS or Virtual Terminal, streamlining record-keeping and saving time and money.
