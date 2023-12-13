Design-Build Institute of America Releases New Free DEI Resources for Projects

Position Statement and Contract Addendum Offer Guidance, Provisions for Increasing Representation on Design-Build Projects

We have a responsibility to educate our members and industry on the value of DEI to ensure our capital projects consider the impact on the communities we serve.”
— Lisa Washington, CAE, CEO, DBIA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of ongoing efforts to reaffirm diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as fundamental to excellence and innovation in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has released two new resources available at no cost to download in the online Bookstore: DBIA’s Position Statement on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and DEI Contract Addendum.

The Position Statement capitalizes on DBIA’s unique position as the only organization convening multiple disciplines and stakeholders whose varied perspectives help prepare and support our members to address complex issues in the industry.

The Contract Addendum includes example DEI contract provisions and guidance, sample non-discrimination language and an exhibit for meaningful inclusion of Underutilized Businesses that can be attached to DBIA’s Standard Form of Request for Proposals.

Both documents support DBIA’s long-standing belief that diversity in all areas, including perspectives, backgrounds and experiences, drive us to better serve society, enrich the design-build process and move toward a more equitable and inclusive future. This commitment builds on DBIA’s core values of mutual respect for and appreciation of diverse perspectives and ideas, as well as its commitment to professionalism, fairness and the highest level of ethical behavior. Eradicating racial and gender bias when undertaking a design-build project requires Owners and practitioners to intentionally involve and engage historically underrepresented companies and individuals, prioritizing fair treatment without racism or bias. These documents are designed to assist in achieving those goals.

DBIA position statements are released on practices critical to the overall success of design-build. “DBIA’s stance is that we have a responsibility to educate our members and industry on the importance and value of DEI for our individual growth, the good of our industry and to ensure our capital projects consider the impact on the communities we serve,” said DBIA Executive Director and CEO Lisa Washington, CAE. “Resources like the DEI Position Statement and Contract Addendum will help move the industry toward a more inclusive environment where diverse people, views and perspectives are valued. We strongly believe DEI belongs among our important group of position statements focused on practices that drive design-build success.”

The DEI Position Statement and Contract Addendum were made possible through a collaboration between several of DBIA’s working committees, including the DBIA National Contracts and DEI Committees.

