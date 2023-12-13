Saskatchewan Adopts 2020 National Construction Codes

CANADA, December 13 - Released on December 13, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan recently adopted the 2020 editions of the national construction codes - National Building Code of Canada (NBC), National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings (NECB), and the National Plumbing Code of Canada (NPC) - which were published by the National Research Council in March 2022. The 2020 codes come into effect in Saskatchewan on January 1, 2024.

The 2020 codes, adopted by regulation under the province's The Construction Codes Act, allow the construction industry, architects, engineers, building officials, municipalities and other stakeholders time to review and plan before the busy summer construction season begins. This date also allows the province to fulfill its commitment under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement to adopt national construction codes within 24 months of publication to support the harmonization and timely adoption of codes across Canada. Adoption of the codes will fulfil our commitment to Prairie Resilience and Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

“Our timely adoption of the national construction codes supports Saskatchewan communities by promoting safe and innovative buildings that will allow for consistency across the industry,” Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. “These codes will improve new home builds with additional efficiency and safety measures to ensure adequate future proofing of homes for Saskatchewan families.”

Amendments to The Building Code Regulations, Energy Code Regulations and Plumbing Code Regulations come into effect January 1, 2024, as a result of adopting the 2020 national construction codes.

These amendments include:

Consolidating Saskatchewan's four climate zones into a single climate zone to simplify requirements for the construction industry and individuals when applying energy-efficiency provisions under the NBC and NECB.

Establishing energy efficiency tiers for the construction of buildings which will help to support Saskatchewan's growth plan to build strong communities and support our province: Under the NECB, Tier 1 will apply for larger buildings. Under the NBC, Tier 2 will apply for smaller buildings, including houses. Existing buildings constructed before January 1, 2019 are exempt from these energy efficiency provisions when being renovated.

Clarifying requirements around carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to ensure a consistent approach to enforcement.

Clarifying where backwater valves are required in buildings to prevent sewer backups.

Copies of the Regulations will be available to download for free on January 1, 2024 at https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/freelaw. Electronic copies of the 2020 national construction codes are available free of charge from Codes Canada at https://nrc.canada.ca/node/3307.

