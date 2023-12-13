TCEQ approves fines totaling $545,307

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $527,317 against 19 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharge, one public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two municipal solid waste and four public water system.

In addition, on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, the executive director approved penalties totaling $17,990 against eight entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.