TCEQ approves fines totaling $545,307

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $527,317 against 19 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharge, one public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two municipal solid waste and four public water system.

In addition, on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, the executive director approved penalties totaling $17,990 against eight entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

