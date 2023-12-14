Architectural Resource Consultants (ARC): How Advanced Technologies are Transforming Building Documentation Practices
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC merges modern technology and historical significance. Their unique services document and preserve old buildings with architectural and cultural value. They use tools like photogrammetry, 3D laser scanners, and photo imagery to bring these buildings to life.
“Our services can benefit clients in several ways. The documentation can help customers fulfill HABS (Historic American Buildings Survey) requirements. If the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it can help the owner realize tax benefits and increase property value,” says ARC’s president & CEO, John Russo.
The company’s building documentation services can also be used to create an HBIM (Historic Building Information Model). The data from the HBIM can aid with more efficient operations and maintenance practices. It also provides an in-depth understanding of the structure’s history for architects and those interested in these buildings.
ARC offers high-quality documentation. Their laser scanning provides a highly detailed record that protects and preserves history. Their contact-free methods leave architectural elements and artifacts untouched to ensure they are safe from damage. They uphold standards of the National Parks Service HABS/HAER/HALS program to ensure their preservation methods meet Library of Congress requirements.
The firm uses several methods to ensure historical structures don’t incur damage. Their efforts can help restore buildings to how they existed during a specific time. They can also digitally reconstruct structures and elements that were damaged or lost through photographs and laser scans. Their scanning technology can help builders rehabilitate properties by altering or adding elements to make it more functional while preserving its historical elements.
ARC uses technology to take historical structures back in time so clients can benefit from them now. Their high-quality recreations and restorations have practical and significant effects. Their ability to transform building documentation practices makes them a leader in their field.
About ARC
Architectural Resource Consultants (ARC) is a team of licensed architects that specialize in Professional Building Documentation. The company was founded in 1997 and serves clients throughout the country. They use advanced technology for accurate documentation that decreases owner risk. For more information, visit www.arc-corporate.com
