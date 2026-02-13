LuxEurope Expands Luxury Golf Travel Portfolio with Iconic Courses Across Scotland, Ireland, and Continental Europe

LuxEurope expands bespoke golf travel with access to St Andrews, Ireland’s top links, Mediterranean courses, and exclusive Masters Tournament packages.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuxEurope, a luxury travel agency offering bespoke, fully tailored experiences, has announced an expanded portfolio of luxury golf travel experiences featuring access to some of the world’s most iconic courses across Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Spain , and Portugal, alongside exclusive Masters Tournament packages in Augusta, Georgia.Scotland: The Birthplace of GolfLuxEurope's Scotland golf itineraries showcase the game’s most legendary landscapes, with priority access to the Old Course at St Andrews, widely regarded as the birthplace of golf. Additional experiences can be arranged at Gleneagles, Turnberry, Gullane, and Edinburgh’s historic links , creating an unforgettable journey through Scotland’s most storied golf regions.Itineraries can be tailored to include cultural experiences, whisky distillery visits, castle tours, and exploration of the Scottish countryside, elevating the experience well beyond golf alone.Ireland: World-Class Links & Timeless LandscapesIn Ireland, golf experiences can be arranged at Ballybunion Golf Club, ranked the #1 course in the country; Portmarnock Golf Club, one of Ireland’s leading golf courses; Lahinch Golf Club, a true gem among golfers; and Adare Manor, which has been chosen to host the 2027 Ryder Cup.These luxury Ireland golf vacations can be seamlessly combined with visits to Dublin, Killarney, and the Cliffs of Moher, with accommodations in historic castles and five-star countryside estates for an authentic yet elevated Irish experience.Mediterranean Golf: Italy, Spain & PortugalFor travelers seeking sun-soaked fairways, LuxEurope offers Mediterranean golf itineraries across Italy, Spain, and Portugal, thoughtfully integrated into broader cultural journeys. Guests can pair rounds on premier courses with wine tastings, culinary experiences, coastal exploration, and private guided tours, crafting a well-rounded luxury escape that extends far beyond the green.Masters Tournament 2026: Augusta, GeorgiaFor travelers seeking access to one of golf's most prestigious events, LuxEurope offers comprehensive three-day packages to the Masters in Augusta, Georgia from April 9-12, 2026. These all-inclusive experiences handle tournament access, accommodation in Augusta and surrounding areas, ground transportation, and off-site hospitality, providing a turnkey solution for attending this iconic sporting event.A Fully Tailored Approach to Luxury Golf TravelEvery LuxEurope golf itinerary is individually customized, with course selection, timing, accommodations, and cultural experiences curated around each traveler’s preferences and availability. Clients work closely with LuxEurope’s expert travel concierges to design a golf journey that reflects their lifestyle, interests, and pace.About LuxEuropeLuxEurope is a luxury travel agency offering bespoke, fully tailored experiences across destinations such as Italy, France, Greece, Croatia, Malta, Spain, Portugal, the UK, and Ireland. Each itinerary is tailor-made to match client interests—from adventure and culinary experiences to wine journeys, cultural immersion, and romantic getaways. With a commitment to comfort, authenticity, and white-glove service, LuxEurope provides end-to-end travel planning, including accommodations, expert guides, private transportation, and immersive local experiences. For more information, visit www.luxeurope.net . Follow the Company on Instagram @luxeuropetravel.

