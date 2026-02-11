Advanced Coating Technologies Brings Aerospace Expertise to Mission-Critical Components with Tailored PVD Coatings

AS9100D-certified facility delivers precision coatings engineered for extreme thermal and mechanical demands in aerospace and space applications

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Coating Technologies (ACT), a Valencia-based provider of precision PVD and DLC coating services, continues to strengthen its aerospace capabilities with coating solutions engineered for mission-critical components operating in demanding environments.As an AS9100D- and ISO 9001:2015-certified facility, ACT delivers aerospace PVD coating services that meet the rigorous quality and traceability requirements of the aerospace and space industries. The company's coatings address the performance needs of components exposed to high thermal loads, vacuum conditions, and continuous mechanical stress."Aerospace applications require coatings that maintain stability across temperature extremes and deliver consistent performance over extended service intervals," said Rajiv Titus for Advanced Coating Technologies. "Our team works directly with engineers to select coating compositions, thicknesses, and application parameters matched to specific substrate materials and operating conditions."ACT's high-temperature PVD coatings for jet engine components protect bearings, gears, valves, and precision mechanisms used in propulsion and flight-control systems. These coatings, including TiN, AlTiN, CrN, and diamond-like carbon (DLC), provide wear resistance, reduced friction coefficients, and thermal stability at elevated operating temperatures.The company's aerospace work includes collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where ACT applied MoS₂ to critical mechanical assemblies. This low-friction, vacuum-compatible coating demonstrates ACT's capability to support space-rated hardware that requires precise performance in conditions where traditional lubricants cannot operate.ACT provides conformal PVD coatings with controlled thicknesses typically ranging from 1 to 5 microns, protecting precision-machined parts without affecting dimensional tolerances. Coating selection is guided by application requirements, including substrate compatibility, operating temperature range, coefficient of friction (COF) targets, and environmental exposure.Beyond aerospace, ACT serves customers in medical devices, automotive, firearms, and advanced manufacturing sectors, applying the same technical rigor and collaborative approach across all industries.For more information about ACT's aerospace coating capabilities, visit https://actechnol.com/aerospace/ or contact the company directly at (661) 294-3836.About Advanced Coating TechnologiesAdvanced Coating Technologies (ACT) is an AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of PVD, DLC, and specialty coatings headquartered in Valencia, California. ACT serves aerospace, medical, automotive, firearms, and industrial customers with precision surface-engineering solutions that extend component life and improve performance. Learn more at https://actechnol.com

