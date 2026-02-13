Ultimation Industries Renews ISO 9001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Michigan conveyor and material handling equipment manufacturer completes rigorous third-party audit, maintaining international quality management standard.

This certification reflects the daily work of our entire team. Meeting the ISO 9001 standard requires documented procedures and measurable outcomes at every stage of production.” — Jorge Giordanelli

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimation Industries, a manufacturer of conveyor systems and material handling equipment, has renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification following a comprehensive audit by Amtivo, a global provider of accredited certifications. The certification confirms that the company's quality management system meets the international standards' requirements for consistent product quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, with more than one million organizations certified globally. The standard requires companies to demonstrate effective processes for meeting customer requirements, addressing risks and opportunities, and pursuing continuous improvement. Certification requires regular surveillance audits and full recertification every three years.The renewal follows an audit that examined Ultimation's design, manufacturing, and delivery processes across its operations. Auditors evaluated documentation practices, employee training procedures, supplier management, and corrective action systems. The company first achieved ISO 9001 certification in 2018 and has maintained it continuously since then."This certification reflects the daily work of our entire team," said Jorge Giordanelli, General Manager at Ultimation Industries. "Meeting the ISO 9001 standard requires documented procedures and measurable outcomes at every stage of production."The certification applies to Ultimation's full range of industrial conveyor systems , including gravity, powered roller, and flexible conveyor solutions. These products serve manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce operations throughout North America.Quality management certification has become increasingly important in industrial supply chains as manufacturers and distributors seek suppliers with verified quality systems. For conveyor manufacturers , ISO 9001 certification provides independent verification of production consistency and process control capabilities.The renewed certification remains valid through 2027, subject to annual surveillance audits.About Ultimation IndustriesUltimation Industries, headquartered in Michigan, designs and manufactures conveyor systems and material handling equipment. The company produces gravity conveyors, powered conveyors, roller assemblies, and related components for industrial and commercial applications. Ultimation serves customers across the manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution sectors throughout North America.

