Great Lakes Children’s Museum Becomes Autism Certified, Joins City-Wide Initiative to Enhance Inclusivity

Great Lakes Children’s Museum’sCertified Autism Center certification is part of larger initiative to help Traverse City become a Certified Autism Destination™

Although the museum has always been welcoming to different learning styles, this training and certification allows us to offer more support and services than ever before. ” — Tom Maynard, GLCM impact manager

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM) with the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This credential recognizes an organization’s dedication to fostering an environment where all guests feel welcome, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Great Lakes Children’s Museum’s certification plays a part in a larger initiative to help Traverse City become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), which is awarded to cities that offer a variety of trained and certified recreation, entertainment and lodging options.

"The Great Lakes Children's Museum is proud to announce our certification through IBCCES as a Certified Autism Center™. We worked with the City of Traverse City to secure a scholarship for the GLCM staff to attend online classes through IBCCES. The Great Lakes Children's Museum strives to create an environment where all visitors can be successful,” said Tom Maynard, GLCM impact manager. “Although the museum has always been welcoming to different learning styles, this training and certification allows us to offer more support and services than ever before. We are excited to expand our offerings to be even more inclusive of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and diverse learning abilities. We are proud to contribute to Traverse City's overall certification goal to become a Certified Autism Destination."

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers numerous resources for families to utilize during their visit. Wheelchairs, earmuffs and weighted vests are available for guests to check out upon arrival. Neurodiversity resource packs can be obtained at the front desk for guests to use during their time at the museum. Great Lakes Children’s Museum also offers special assistance during programs for guests who may have additional needs.

“We welcome the Great Lakes Children’s Museum to the growing list of CACs, and we’re excited to partner with them in this endeavor,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a step closer to helping Traverse City become a Certified Autism Destination™, increasing accessibility and inclusion for all visitors.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Great Lakes Children’s Museum

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum provides hands-on, interactive, and informal educational environments for children and the adults in their lives that invite curiosity, allow exploration, encourage participation, and celebrate the child-like wonder in all of us. The Museum provides a mix of exhibits and programs catering to a number of early childhood developmental areas, ranging from role play to creativity to curiosity to pattern recognition to social awareness. Although people of all ages enjoy playing and learning in the museum on a daily basis, the targeted age range for its permanent exhibits is currently from 12 months to 8 years old.

The Great Lakes Children's Museum is a registered 501(3)c committed to bringing hands-on education to all members of the community in fun and meaningful ways.