Royalton Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2022 at 1205

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 Hartford Welcome Center

 

FOUND PROPERTY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/27/2022, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the welcome center on Interstate 91 in Hartford, VT. They advised a metal money clip containing a large amount of cash was found in the parking lot. No persons has contacted the welcome center since to claim ownership.

 

If you believe the money clip and cash to be yours please contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Royalton. You will need to be able to provide proof of ownership of the engraved money clip.

Royalton Barracks / Found Property

