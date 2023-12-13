Royalton Barracks / Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003187
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2022 at 1205
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 Hartford Welcome Center
FOUND PROPERTY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/27/2022, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the welcome center on Interstate 91 in Hartford, VT. They advised a metal money clip containing a large amount of cash was found in the parking lot. No persons has contacted the welcome center since to claim ownership.
If you believe the money clip and cash to be yours please contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Royalton. You will need to be able to provide proof of ownership of the engraved money clip.