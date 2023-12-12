The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center is dedicated to Massachusetts public high schools track and field meets and practices. The "Reggie" is located in Roxbury, and regarded as one of the premiere athletic facilities in the Northeastern United States.

When the Center opened in 1995 there was an understanding with the Boston Redevelopment Authority and the state that the Boston community would benefit first, before surrounding suburbs did. As the years have passed, the ability for Boston Public School student-athletes to have access to optimal practice times has eroded.

Suburban school districts have complained that their students are getting home late from practices and meets so they have been able to claim all times from 3:30pm on.

Boston Public School student-athletes are offered practice times from 2:30pm-3:30pm, and unfortunately many of our schools dismiss too late to get to the center in time. There is also no access to practice buses to transport Boston student-athletes there even if they were able to arrive on time.

Dorchester TechBoston Academy indoor track team practices by running through the hallways, up and down the stairwells and through doorways. There are other BPS schools that have to do the same.

The Council adopted a resolution reclaiming the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center for Boston Public School Athletes, and is encouraging conversations between state and city officials to allow our student athletes the ability to reclaim practice times at the facility in their neighborhood.